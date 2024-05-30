Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What should retail investors do after results on June 4? Experts suggest this
Lok Sabha elections 2024 could possibly throw up different scenarios. Based on the outcome, markets would react accordingly. So, how the benchmark indices Nifty50 and BSE Sensex react would be a function of the exact outcome of Lok Sabha polls 2024.
While everyone around us is waiting with feverish anticipation for the outcome of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on June 4 — when the results of votes cast by 97 crore people of the largest democracy in the world will be unveiled, retail investors are keeping their fingers crossed too.
