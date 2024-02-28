Lok Sabha elections: Nifty 50 rallied 4 out of 5 times after results, Bank Nifty outperformed
An analysis of the stock market data during the last five general elections - 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019 - shows that the Nifty and the Bank Nifty tend to move up strongly on a 6-month basis into the election results.
As India gears up for the general election 2024, the sentiment on Dalal Street also turns cautious. The outcome of the election will be a pivotal event and is likely to have a significant influence on the Indian stock market as it holds immense sway over investor sentiment, shaping expectations and policy trajectories.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started