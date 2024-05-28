Mint Explainer: Why all eyes are on this market indicator ahead of poll results
Summary
- The put-call ratio, a key measure of market sentiment, suggests a bullish outlook on the results of the general election
As India braces for the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, due on 4 June, investors are turning to the put-call ratio (PCR) in index options contracts for insights. This key indicator, which measures market sentiment by comparing the number of outstanding put contracts with call contracts, reveals whether the mood is bullish or bearish. Currently, the PCR suggests a bullish outlook on the poll outcome.