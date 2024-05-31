The Nifty index is likely to hit 24,600 in the next one year, said Jitendra Gohil, Chief Investment Strategist, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We maintain our constructive stance on equities ahead of the general election results on 4th June. Our investment committee decided to maintain a neutral stance on equities i.e. to stay invested in line with asset allocation. With 20x PE on March 2026 Nifty EPS of 1230, we arrive at 24,600 target for the Nifty Index one year from now," predicted Gohil.

According to Gohil, there is a high probability that the NDA will form the government with the BJP getting the full majority.

Elections will be over on 1st June and the market will react to exit polls on 3rd June (Monday). He noted that in the past two elections, the BJP got significantly higher seats compared to poll predictions.

"It is true that anti-incumbency, concerns over formal job creation, the perception of hardline Hindutva ideology, and allegations of misusing government agencies like ED, CBI, etc. may negatively play on the voter's mind. However, more support from the women's voter base, excellent handling of the economy in difficult times with good control over inflation and the rupee, assertive foreign policies, and above all weakened opposition should outweigh the reduction in vote share. In our view, +/- 10-20 seats for the BJP compared to the previous seat count of 303 should not make much of a difference to the market trajectory. Investors are looking for a stable government with the continuation of policies. Hence, the full majority for BJP will be BAU for the market, in our view," he stated.

However, Jitendra Gohil believes that if the BJP falls short of a full majority and forms a coalition government with NDA partners, the market may correct by 5-10 percent. In the medium term, this is unlikely to have a significant impact, and the market is expected to recover. Conversely, if the NDA fails to form the government—a scenario he considers unlikely—the market could decline by over 20 percent and take longer to fully recover.

While in the long run it is difficult to predict the policy shifts between governments, Gohil believes the previous 10 years of reforms will be difficult to reverse. Nevertheless, it is prudent to diversify portfolios and reduce risks ahead of the election results as the upside could be limited but the downside (although the probability of the NDA losing is thin) could be more than 20 percent. In case of a weaker mandate or NDA losing, the rupee could also come under pressure; would like to reiterate its positive stance on gold as well, he added.

Furthermore, he stated that apart from election-related uncertainty the market will keenly watch further strengthening of the Indian economy.

"We continue to believe the consensus is still underestimating India's growth potential and there could be more upward revisions to growth numbers. Tax collections have surprised on the upside meaningfully and CAD is well under control. Bond yields and the INR have remained remarkably stable reducing country risk premium for India. Rural is recovering with FMCG sales in rural areas now growing faster than urban. Two-wheeler sales have recovered meaningfully which confirms strength returning in the rural segment. This coupled with significant improvement in corporate balance sheet and strong banking fundamentals should help India to command premium valuations," explained the expert.

FPIs have been waiting for valuation correction as other markets look cheap. He noted that FPIs now hold 17 percent of the Indian equities, which is at 11 year low while India's weight in the emerging market has doubled to over 18 percent over the past 5 years. Hence, he expects the valuation to remain elevated with strong support from domestic flows.



Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

