Motilal Oswal Private Wealth believes that “BFSI and IT companies have been somewhat immune to the geopolitical crisis and could continue to do well; Metals and mining companies have benefitted on the back of unyielding rise in commodity prices while the same has had a negative impact on consumption driven companies. Autos, consumer staples and cement could see a decline in margins due to rising commodity costs in Q4FY22 results while upstream Oil & Gas as well as Metals could see a sharp uptick during the same period."