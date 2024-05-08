London FTSE 100 zooms to record high on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine withdrawal, wait for Bank of England rate decision
The FTSE 100 blue-chip index moved 0.4 per cent at 8,345.31 to climb an all-time high, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.1 per cent to jump for a third straight session.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 stock index opened at a record high on Wednesday led by AstraZeneca, after the drugmaker initiated a worldwide withdrawal of its COVID-19 vaccine, while investors awaited the Bank of England's interest rate verdict.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started