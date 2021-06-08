London Metal Exchange pedals back on closing trading ring

In another win for the ring members, the LME said it would stick for now with its existing method for calculating margin payments. A suggestion to bring the way the exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., assesses margin requirements into line with guidelines used on other exchanges was welcomed by fund managers. But it faced opposition from ring dealers. They said the change would hamper their ability to lend to small and medium-size clients in the metals industry and weaken the exchange’s ties to the physical market.

