London Stock Exchange explores possibility of 24-hour trading hours: Report

London Stock Exchange Group is exploring the introduction of 24-hour trading in response to small investors' proposals. Discussions include necessary technology and regulatory implications, but no official statement has been made yet.

Livemint
Published21 Jul 2025, 05:27 AM IST
LSE Considers 24-Hour Trading Amid Growing Interest from Small Investors
LSE Considers 24-Hour Trading Amid Growing Interest from Small Investors(REUTERS)

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is reportedly considering whether it should introduce 24-hour trading as proposed by several small investors, as per various reports.

The operator of the LSE is in talks over the possibility of extending its trading hours — potentially even moving to a 24-hour schedule, the Financial Times reported, citing sources close to the development.

Also Read | The US economy is regaining its swagger

‘Discussing practicalities of 24-hour trading’

These FT sources added that the exchange is discussing the “practicalities” of such a move, including the technology required and regulatory requirements, impact on dual listings, and liquidity, which is at present consentrated during open and close times of trade at present. However, there was no official comment from the LSEG, the report added.

LSEG is “absolutely looking at it, whether it means 24-hour trading or extended trading”, one source told FT, newspaper, adding that the exchange group was “having important commercial, policy and regulatory discussions” about the “ongoing topic”.

Further, Bloomberg reported that a spokesperson for the LSEG had declined to repond to queries; while Reuters said the response was “no comment”.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday—21 July 2025

Extending trading hours a trend…

A number of stock exchanges across the world are already weighing whether to extend the trading hours as more individual investors trade on their smartphones, the BB report said.

It further noted that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets have applied in recent months to extend their trading hours.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: RIL, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Jio Fin among shares in focus today

LSEG quarterly results

The LSEG provides data and analytics to banks and other institutions. In the May quarter, it reported stronger than expected first-quarter income, driven by robust growth in its markets division, and a strong performance across its other businesses, according to the Reuters report.

In terms of IPOs, London has “struggled” to attract new listings, which led to reforms in 2024, seeking to make it competitive against the NYSE and European stock exchanges, especially after Brexit. This comes after some companies opted to list in New York or the EU.

For example, conglomerate Unilever chose Amsterdam to list its Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand, while fast fashion label Shein has moved to listing in Hong Kong after its London IPO stalled.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsLondon Stock Exchange explores possibility of 24-hour trading hours: Report
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.