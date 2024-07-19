London Stock Exchange services impacted due Microsoft Outage

  • The London Stock Exchange Group is facing a global technical problem hindering news publication on its website. Technological issues caused widespread service disruptions at airlines, banks, and the London Stock Exchange after Microsoft Corp. reported an outage.

London Stock Exchange services impacted due Microsoft Outage(Photo: Reuters)

On Friday, a number of technological issues halted services at airlines, banks, and the London Stock Exchange, triggering an unexpected cascade of failures that spread from the United States to Asia following Microsoft Corp.'s announcement of an outage across its online services, as per various media reports.

The LSE Group, which runs the London stock market, stated thatit is suffering a worldwide technical issue that prevents news from being published.

In a service notification the LSE announced that the RNS news service wasnow experiencing a third-party worldwide technical fault that prevents news from being published on www.londonstockexchange.com. Technical staff are attempting to restore service. Other services within the Group, notably the London Stock Exchange, continue to operate normally.

According to media reports, the first issues appeared in the United States late on Thursday, attributed to a breakdown of Microsoft services such as Azure and 365. Frontier Airlines, a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., grounded aircraft for more than two hours, citing problems with Microsoft's online services. The airline removed a statewide suspension of departures and began the process of restoring flights at 11 p.m. New York time.

As per Reuters news report, Microsoft said the outage began at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, with a subset of its customers reporting difficulties with numerous Azure services in the Central US area.

Azure is a cloud computing platform that offers tools for creating, deploying, and managing applications and services. Microsoft is looking into a problem that affects several Microsoft 365 apps and services, the report said.

The interruption in Microsoft's services has had a global impact, affecting businesses such as airlines and banking. Indian airlines include Spicejet, Aksa Airlines, and Air India Express. The Microsoft Cloud disruption has caused aircraft cancellations and delays.

In a post on X, Microsoft 365 Status wrote that the company is “investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services”.

“We're working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion,” it said in another post adding “We remain focused on redirecting the impacted traffic to healthy systems.”

