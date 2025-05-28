London stocks tick higher after mixed earnings

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

FTSE 100 up 0.16%, FTSE 250 gains 0.26%

*

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher falls following results

*

GlobalData down after extending ICG takeover bid deadline

*

Investors to focus on chip bellwether Nvidia's earnings

May 28 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Wednesday as investors parsed a mixed bag of company results, with all eyes on chip bellwether Nvidia's earnings later in the day.

As of 0835 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.1% and the midcap index FTSE 250 gained 0.3%.

The FTSE 100 has gained 3.6% so far this month as the United States struck trade deals with the UK and China and postponed 50% tariffs on the European Union.

The International Monetary Fund increased its growth forecast for Britain to 1.2% from its previous forecast of 1.1% in April, with expectations of a rise to 1.4% in 2026 despite U.S. tariff headwinds.

Aerospace and defense stocks led gains with Rolls-Royce among top gainers on the blue-chip index after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened additional sanctions on Russia earlier this week.

In earnings-driven moves, pest control company Rentokil Initial rose 1.9% after agreeing to sell a part of its business to H.I.G. Capital in a 410 million euros deal ($463.71 million).

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher fell 2.3% following results.

Data analytics and consulting company GlobalData lost 2.7% after extending the deadline for private equity firm ICG to offer a takeover bid, while ending talks with KKR after failing to reach an agreement.

Investors will look for answers on how much U.S. chip curbs on China will cost Nvidia when it reports results after regular trading hours in the U.S.

Data showed British grocery price inflation jumped to 4.1% for the four weeks to May 18, its highest level since February last year, adding pressure on consumers.

Attention this week will also be on speeches from Federal Reserve policymakers and U.S. core PCE data on Friday.