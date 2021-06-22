London-based hedge fund that bet against GameStop shuts down

White Square Capital has told investors that it will shut its main fund and return capital this month

A London-based hedge fund that suffered losses betting against U.S. retailer GameStop Corp during the first meme stock rally in January is shutting down, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

White Square suffered double-digit percent losses in January, the report added https.

The firm did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of regular U.K. business hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

