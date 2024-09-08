Look before leaping into the world’s hottest stock market

There has also been a boom in initial public offerings. IPOs in India totaled nearly $8 billion so far this year, already exceeding the total amount for all of 2023, according to Dealogic. That makes it the world’s second-largest IPO venue after the U.S. And investors are rushing into them, with many being more than 100 times oversubscribed, sending them surging in dot-com style on their first days of trading. Shares of solar-cell maker Premier Energies, for example, have already more than doubled after their first week of trading this month.