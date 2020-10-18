Look who’s really chasing hot stocks like zoom

Let’s say a fund puts only 0.5% of its assets in a stock that’s been on fire. Now imagine that stock goes so cold that it loses 100% of its market value. Assuming the rest of the fund’s investments stay steady, the fund will lose a barely noticeable 0.5%. What if, on the other hand, the hot stock heats up tenfold from here? Assuming the rest of the portfolio stays constant, that would add 4.5 percentage points to the fund’s overall return—a huge payoff on a small bet.