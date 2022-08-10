Looking for bonus shares: 5 stocks you should watch out ahead for price action

Since both the Nifty and Sensex are up by more than 8% over the past month, the stock market has acted correctly. However, both of the key Indian stock market indices have managed to rise by more than 0.50 percent to close in the green for the year. The fact that FIIs have switched from sellers to buyers in July and the purchasing trend has continued into August after they were sellers from October 2021 to June 2022 is extremely favourable for the domestic market. In spite of the choppy day, several well-known corporations have announced impressive Q1FY23 results, while others have yet to do so. Benchmark indexes were trading flat, with the Nifty maintaining above 17500 and the Sensex down 35.78 points or 0.06% at 58,817.29. But in addition to looking at quarterly earnings, if you're searching for bonus shares, you should keep an eye out for price movements in these stocks that are decided by the companies issuing bonus shares in an effort to finance the additional equity to their shareholders, which will increase stock liquidity and shareholder ownership.

Yug Decor Ltd

The company has said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors will meet on 16th August to propose to issue bonus shares to the existing shareholders of the company. The shares of Yug Decor Ltd closed today at ₹57.75 apiece, up by 10.00% from the previous close. At today's closing price the stock has touched its upper circuit limit which it was approaching for the last 18 trading sessions. Today's traded volume was 80,000 shares amounting to a traded value of ₹46.20 lacs. In the last 1 year, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 147.85% and on a YTD basis, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 122.97% so far in 2022. Yug Decor Ltd company has a market cap of ₹24 Cr and this small-cap company manufactures all adhesives like Contact Adhesive, PVA Glue, Wood Glue and Shoe Glue.

M Lakhamsi Industries

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of M Lakhamsi Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Specular Marketing and Financing Limited) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13 August, 2022, at the registered office of the Company situated at 505 Churchgate Chambers, 5 New Marine Lines, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400020, India inter alia, to consider and approve the following matter(s): To consider, approve, and take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2022. To consider, propose and approve the bonus issue of shares."

On the BSE, the shares of M Lakhamsi Industries closed today at ₹6.72 apiece level, up by 5.00% from the previous close. The market cap of the company was ₹0.57 Cr.

Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that it is proposed to convene Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company on Wednesday, 10th August 2022 at 03 :00 PM, inter-alia: To consider and approve the unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2022; To recommend the proposal for declaration of Bonus Shares, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company."

The shares of Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd closed today at ₹685.00 apiece level, up by 0.76% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 49.74% so far in 2022.

Ram Ratna Wires

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th August, 2022, through video conferencing, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the following: Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2022, increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent alteration of Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval by the members; and proposal for issue of Bonus Shares, subject to the approval by the members and any other requisite approvals."

The shares of Ram Ratna Wires closed today at ₹285.65 apiece.

REC Ltd

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “In furtherance of our letter dated June 17,2022, the Board of Directors has recommended the issue of Bonus shares to the shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:3, i.e. one (1) bonus equity share of ₹10 each fully paid-up for every three (3) existing equity shares of ₹10 each fully paid- up, to the eligible members by capitalizing a sum not exceeding ₹658,30,60,0001- (Rupees Six hundred fIfty eight crore thirty lakh sixty thousand only) out of the sum standing to the credit of 'Securities Premium Account', subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot."

The record date for determining a shareholder's eligibility for bonus shares has been set by the firm as Thursday, August 18, 2022.