Looking for bonus shares: 5 stocks you should watch out ahead for price action

Since both the Nifty and Sensex are up by more than 8% over the past month, the stock market has acted correctly. However, both of the key Indian stock market indices have managed to rise by more than 0.50 percent to close in the green for the year. The fact that FIIs have switched from sellers to buyers in July and the purchasing trend has continued into August after they were sellers from October 2021 to June 2022 is extremely favourable for the domestic market. In spite of the choppy day, several well-known corporations have announced impressive Q1FY23 results, while others have yet to do so. Benchmark indexes were trading flat, with the Nifty maintaining above 17500 and the Sensex down 35.78 points or 0.06% at 58,817.29. But in addition to looking at quarterly earnings, if you're searching for bonus shares, you should keep an eye out for price movements in these stocks that are decided by the companies issuing bonus shares in an effort to finance the additional equity to their shareholders, which will increase stock liquidity and shareholder ownership.

