Looking for short-term buys despite market correction? Here are 3 stock picks

“Hyper-inflation in key raw material prices, coupled with subdued volume growth, has been posing pressure on profits. However, we believe the company’s margins are likely to inch up going forward as the pick-up in the volumes and market share gains from the unorganized/smaller players trigger operating leverage. Relaxo has maintained healthy operating cash flow and asset turns. Moreover, its robust EBITDA Margins over the years have made it one of the most capital-efficient businesses in the industry. We believe a strong balance sheet with zero net debt and efficient working capital should help Relaxo prosper in the long run," Axis Securities has said in a note.