Looking for stocks to buy for 2027? HDFC Bank, Meesho, Paytm, Park Medi, LG Electronics - Ventura's top picks revealed

As investors enter Samvat 2083, the focus is shifting towards companies that can deliver sustainable earnings growth despite an uncertain global environment and evolving domestic market conditions. Rather than relying on broad-based market gains or valuation expansion, investors may need to be more selective, prioritising businesses with strong balance sheets, improving profitability and identifiable growth drivers.

Ventura remains constructive on Indian equities, identifying opportunities across banking, healthcare, digital platforms and consumer durables. The brokerage believes companies with earnings visibility, strong execution capabilities and company-specific growth catalysts could outperform in the new Samvat year. Its list of five stocks includes HDFC Bank, Park Medi World, One97 Communications (Paytm), LG Electronics India and Meesho.

Ventura's 5 stocks to watch in Samvat 2083 1. HDFC Bank As per Ventura, HDFC Bank remains a key stock to watch, supported by its strong capital position, healthy asset quality and improving balance-sheet structure. Ventura believes a gradual recovery in net interest margins, alongside sustained credit growth and improved deposit mobilisation, could support the lender's earnings growth.

The stock has gained 12% in one month and 10% over three months. However, it has risen 7% in six months and remains down 19% over the past year, indicating that its longer-term performance has yet to recover fully.

2. Park Medi World Park Medi World offers exposure to rising healthcare demand in North India. Its hospital expansion pipeline, increasing focus on super-speciality treatments and improving revenue per occupied bed could support revenue growth and operating leverage as newer facilities mature, noted Ventura.

The stock has gained 5% over the past month but declined 12% over three months.

3. One97 Communications (Paytm) Ventura highlighted that Paytm is positioned to benefit from improving merchant monetisation, payment-processing economics and expansion in financial-services distribution. However, its ability to translate revenue growth into sustained profitability and cash generation will remain a key factor determining its growth prospects.

The stock has gained 12% in one week, 16% over three months, 71% over six months and 47% over the past year, making it one of the stronger performers among Ventura's picks.

4. LG Electronics India LG Electronics India remains an attractive consumer-durables business to monitor. Premiumisation, product localisation and manufacturing capacity expansion are expected to support its growth prospects. A recovery in discretionary consumption and a richer product mix could further strengthen growth and profitability, said the brokerage.

The stock has declined 1% in one month but gained 10% over three months, 14% over six months and 4% in one year.

5. Meesho As per Ventura, Meesho provides exposure to the structural expansion of value e-commerce across smaller cities and underserved markets. Increasing transaction volumes, improving monetisation and better fulfilment efficiency could strengthen its long-term earnings potential.

The stock has gained 6% in one week, 32% over three months and 34% over six months.

What could shape the market in Samvat 2083? Ventura expects the new Samvat year to favour companies where earnings growth is supported by improving business fundamentals rather than valuation expansion alone. This makes earnings visibility, balance-sheet strength and execution capabilities important considerations when evaluating investment opportunities.

However, investors will also need to monitor several external risks. Elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and movements in foreign institutional investor flows could influence market sentiment and stock performance.

Against this backdrop, Ventura's five picks span businesses with different growth drivers, from banking and healthcare to digital payments, consumer durables and value e-commerce. The brokerage's broader investment approach remains focused on identifying companies capable of sustaining profitability and delivering growth through stronger underlying business performance.