Looking for stocks to buy for 2027? HDFC Bank, Meesho, Paytm, Park Medi, LG Electronics - Ventura's top picks revealed

As investors enter Samvat 2083, the focus is shifting towards companies that can deliver sustainable earnings growth despite an uncertain global environment and evolving domestic market conditions. Rather than relying on broad-based market gains or valuation expansion, investors may need to be more selective, prioritising businesses with strong balance sheets, improving profitability and identifiable growth drivers.

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Ventura remains constructive on Indian equities, identifying opportunities across banking, healthcare, digital platforms and consumer durables. The brokerage believes companies with earnings visibility, strong execution capabilities and company-specific growth catalysts could outperform in the new Samvat year. Its list of five stocks includes HDFC Bank, Park Medi World, One97 Communications (Paytm), LG Electronics India and Meesho.

Ventura's 5 stocks to watch in Samvat 2083 1. HDFC Bank As per Ventura, HDFC Bank remains a key stock to watch, supported by its strong capital position, healthy asset quality and improving balance-sheet structure. Ventura believes a gradual recovery in net interest margins, alongside sustained credit growth and improved deposit mobilisation, could support the lender's earnings growth.

The stock has gained 12% in one month and 10% over three months. However, it has risen 7% in six months and remains down 19% over the past year, indicating that its longer-term performance has yet to recover fully.

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2. Park Medi World Park Medi World offers exposure to rising healthcare demand in North India. Its hospital expansion pipeline, increasing focus on super-speciality treatments and improving revenue per occupied bed could support revenue growth and operating leverage as newer facilities mature, noted Ventura.

The stock has gained 5% over the past month but declined 12% over three months.

3. One97 Communications (Paytm) Ventura highlighted that Paytm is positioned to benefit from improving merchant monetisation, payment-processing economics and expansion in financial-services distribution. However, its ability to translate revenue growth into sustained profitability and cash generation will remain a key factor determining its growth prospects.

The stock has gained 12% in one week, 16% over three months, 71% over six months and 47% over the past year, making it one of the stronger performers among Ventura's picks.

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4. LG Electronics India LG Electronics India remains an attractive consumer-durables business to monitor. Premiumisation, product localisation and manufacturing capacity expansion are expected to support its growth prospects. A recovery in discretionary consumption and a richer product mix could further strengthen growth and profitability, said the brokerage.

The stock has declined 1% in one month but gained 10% over three months, 14% over six months and 4% in one year.

5. Meesho As per Ventura, Meesho provides exposure to the structural expansion of value e-commerce across smaller cities and underserved markets. Increasing transaction volumes, improving monetisation and better fulfilment efficiency could strengthen its long-term earnings potential.

The stock has gained 6% in one week, 32% over three months and 34% over six months.

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What could shape the market in Samvat 2083? Ventura expects the new Samvat year to favour companies where earnings growth is supported by improving business fundamentals rather than valuation expansion alone. This makes earnings visibility, balance-sheet strength and execution capabilities important considerations when evaluating investment opportunities.

However, investors will also need to monitor several external risks. Elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and movements in foreign institutional investor flows could influence market sentiment and stock performance.

Against this backdrop, Ventura's five picks span businesses with different growth drivers, from banking and healthcare to digital payments, consumer durables and value e-commerce. The brokerage's broader investment approach remains focused on identifying companies capable of sustaining profitability and delivering growth through stronger underlying business performance.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.