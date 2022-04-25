Looking to buy stocks in today's dip? Ventura Securities' technical picks here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stocks to buy: The technical expert of Venture Securities has recommended positional investors to take advantage of this falling market and buy shares of Rana Sugars and HBL Power Systems
Multibagger stocks to buy today: Market magnet Warren Buffett had once said that be fearful when other are greedy and be greedy when other are fearful. The billionaire investor tried to convey a message from this quote that shopping at discounted price holds well in stock market as well. Hence, an smart investor buys stock when there is huge or decent fall in the market while these investors avoid taking any fresh position when the market is under bulls' control.
taking cue from Warren Buffett; Bharat Gala, President - Technical Research at Ventura Securities Ltd has recommended two multibagger stocks to buy today as the market has been falling for last two sessions. The technical expert of Venture Securities has recommended positional investors to take advantage of this falling market and buy shares of Rana Sugars and HBL Power Systems expecting strong upside in both counters.
Speaking on Rana Sugars shares; Bharat Gala of Ventura Securities said, "The stock price started its up move from ₹2.60 (May 2020) to ₹38.30 (July 2021), making series of higher bottoms & higher tops. From November to July 2021 the stock traded in range of ₹22 to ₹38 Price Zone. Recently the stock gave Range breakouts & made a high of ₹43.70 accompanied by supportive volumes. The stock continuously traded above average and Super Trend was in Positive Mode. The possible targets are ₹75. If the stock price corrects downwards the buy levels are ₹38 to ₹36 and ₹34 to ₹32." However, he strictly advised investors to maintain stop loss at ₹30 levels.
Recommending buy on HBL Power Systems shares, Ventura Securities expert said, "The stock price started its up move from ₹15 (Sept 2020) to ₹83.60 (Feb 2022), making series of higher bottoms & consolidation patterns. During the move the stock continuously traded above averages & Super trend was in Positive mode. From Nov 21 the Up Trend was supported by above average volumes. Recently the stock gave Range breakouts & made a high of 74.7 accompanied by highest weekly volumes since 2020. The possible targets are ₹100 and ₹135. If the stock price corrects downwards the buy levels are ₹71 to ₹68, ₹66 and ₹64 to ₹62." He advised investors to maintain strict stop loss at ₹57 while taking position in the multibagger stock.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.