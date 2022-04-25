Looking to buy stocks in today's dip? Ventura Securities' technical picks here

Recommending buy on HBL Power Systems shares, Ventura Securities expert said, "The stock price started its up move from ₹15 (Sept 2020) to ₹83.60 (Feb 2022), making series of higher bottoms & consolidation patterns. During the move the stock continuously traded above averages & Super trend was in Positive mode. From Nov 21 the Up Trend was supported by above average volumes. Recently the stock gave Range breakouts & made a high of 74.7 accompanied by highest weekly volumes since 2020. The possible targets are ₹100 and ₹135. If the stock price corrects downwards the buy levels are ₹71 to ₹68, ₹66 and ₹64 to ₹62." He advised investors to maintain strict stop loss at ₹57 while taking position in the multibagger stock.