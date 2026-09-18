Lords Mark Industries share price hits upper circuit after this business update | All details here

A small-cap stock - Lords Mark Industries - has been on a healthy uptrend of late, defying cautious market sentiment. On Friday, 18 September, Lords Mark Industries share price hit its 5% upper circuit of ₹89.68 during the session, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. At this price, the stock has surged over 10% in just three consecutive sessions.

Lords Mark Industries business update In an exchange filing on 16 September, Lord's Mark Industries informed that it had successfully completed phase 1 of its expansion plan at its Silvassa facility nearly three months ahead of its originally committed December 2026 timeline.

Besides, the company also informed about the portfolio expansion, with the surgical and orthopaedic product portfolio expanding significantly from 36 to 54 SKUs, with the addition of 18 new products.

The newly expanded production line is scheduled to commence commercial operations from 11 October this year, said the company.

The company underscored that its existing portfolio of 36 surgical and orthopaedic products already holds US FDA approval. The newly introduced 18 SKUs are currently progressing through the US FDA approval process and are anticipated to receive clearance before December 2026.

"This strategic expansion reinforces the company's manufacturing capabilities, broadens its market reach across domestic and international healthcare ecosystems, and supports its long-term vision of becoming a recognised global player in the medical devices industry," said the company.

Recently, the company held an investor meet on 10 September in which it revealed it has an over ₹3,000 crore renewable energy order pipeline backed by marquee PSU and government relationships.

Also Read | Lord's Mark Industries outlines expansion across healthcare and oncology

Besides, it aims to become one of the fastest-growing MedTech companies in India by 2030, expanding its presence in the US, EU, and GCC markets.

It also plans to set up more than 2,000 pathology labs and 1,000 renal care units by March 2028, and targets achieving a $3 billion valuation by 2029.

Lord’s Mark Industries is a diversified business group which operates in the renewable energy, diagnostics, and MedTech sectors.

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