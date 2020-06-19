Loss in Q4 drags City Union Bank stock down 11%; bad loans, provisions spike

"We cut our earnings estimates for FY2021-2022 by 39/27%, factoring in lower credit growth, NIMs (net interest margins) and higher LLP, given elevated asset quality pressure in its SME (small and medium enterprise) book. Factoring in a sharp earnings/multiple cut, with a revised TP of Rs132 on 1.7 times FY2022 absolute book value". The brokerage has cut its rating to hold from buy on the stock.