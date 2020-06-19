Subscribe
Loss in Q4 drags City Union Bank stock down 11%; bad loans, provisions spike
Loss in Q4 drags City Union Bank stock down 11%; bad loans, provisions spike

1 min read . 03:48 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies saw a multi-fold increase to 450.38 crore in the March quarter, against 90.67 crore in the year-ago period

MUMBAI: Shares of City Union Bank Ltd slumped nearly 11% as the lender reported a loss of 95.25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March due to a spike in bad loan provisions.

At 03:00 pm, City Union Bank traded at 127.10, down 7.19% from its previous close, while the Sensex rose 1.66% to 34776.72.

The private lender had posted a net profit of 175.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of financial year 2018-19.

The bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies saw a multi-fold rise to 450.38 crore in the March quarter, against 90.67 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset quality front, the lender's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 4.09% of the gross advances as on 31 March, against 2.95% in the year-ago period. Likewise, net NPAs also increased to 2.29%, compared with 1.81% in Q4FY19.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services in a report said, "City Union Bank reported disappointing results, with a historic loss of 95 crore mainly on higher NPA recognition, which resulted in higher specific provisions of 310 crore and contingent pandemic provisions 120 crore."

"We cut our earnings estimates for FY2021-2022 by 39/27%, factoring in lower credit growth, NIMs (net interest margins) and higher LLP, given elevated asset quality pressure in its SME (small and medium enterprise) book. Factoring in a sharp earnings/multiple cut, with a revised TP of Rs132 on 1.7 times FY2022 absolute book value". The brokerage has cut its rating to hold from buy on the stock.

As far as the coronavirus pandemic is concerned, City Union Bank said it has sufficient capital and adequate liquidity to support its growth, which would continue to be its focus area.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper