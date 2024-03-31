Lot of 'onion peeling' for attaining global first, says SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri on T 0 settlements
Speaking at the annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Saturday, Buch also said the current generation of Indians is on its way to seeing the high noon of the new India.
SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, likening the process to "peeling an onion," remarked that achieving the global first of T 0 settlement required considerable troubleshooting and personal discomforts.
