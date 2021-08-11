India and some other emerging markets and the US are seeing fund inflows redirected from China as recent regulatory crackdowns in the world's second-biggest economy have spooked markets, says veteran investor Mark Mobius , who is often referred to as emerging markets guru.

"I would say half the money has just left ... But I think that is temporary, it will not last," Mobius, emerging markets fund manager and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF).

Mobius Capital Partners is "heavily concentrated in India", with about a 20% allocation, the veteran investor said, adding that he was bullish on sectors ranging from medical testing to industrial equipment.

"It's a pretty wide scope that we have in India. Lots of opportunities."

Prior to launching Mobius Capital Partners, Mark Mobius was global money manager Franklin Templeton, where he managed over $50 billion in emerging market portfolios.

Along with India, Mobius Capital Partners was bullish on Taiwan and Brazil.

From after-school tutoring to music streaming apps, and shopping to bike-sharing, many firms have been hit as Beijing tightens the leash on corporations, citing national security and antitrust concerns. Beijing’s regulatory crackdown triggered a $1 trillion global selloff last month.

SoftBank Group Corp will pause its investing in China as it waits for regulatory action against the country's tech firms to play out, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday.

Some global fund managers however have said that the unpredictability of China's regulatory measures make the country unappealing to foreign investors in the short term but could make it attractive in the long run. In China, Mark Mobius sees opportunities in medical equipment makers, healthcare, higher-level education companies that haven't been impacted by the recent crackdowns, consumer products and fast food.

