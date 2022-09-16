'Lots to cheer' in Vedanta stock, says Edelweiss, sees strong upside

Analysts at Edelweiss met with Sunil Duggal, CEO of Vedanta (VEDL), to get insights into the company’s strategic initiatives, ESG endeavours and growth prospects. Key points from the meet were that the aluminium and zinc divisions are the key growth drivers, efforts are underway to boost production in O&G business, and committed to superior-to-industry ESG benchmarks. During the interaction, Duggal mentioned Vedanta has an edge—all its divisions are primed for growth and that should lift its EBITDA notably over next few years.

