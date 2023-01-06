Lotus Chocolate shares hit upper circuit as Reliance makes open offer to buy stake2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 03:11 PM IST
- Lotus Chocolate shares surged to hit upper circuit level of 5% to ₹156 apiece on the BSE
Shares of Lotus Chocolate surged to hit upper circuit level of 5% to ₹156 apiece on the BSE in Friday's deals as Reliance group companies Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) announced an open offer to acquire a 26 per cent additional stake in Lotus Chocolate.
