Lotus Chocolate shares hit upper circuit as Reliance Retail to buy majority stake2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 12:15 PM IST
- Lotus Chocolate shares surged to hit the upper circuit level of 5% on the BSE in Friday's session
Shares of Lotus Chocolate Co surged to hit the upper circuit level of 5% on the BSE at ₹122.9 apiece in Friday's trading session after the company informed Reliance Retail Ventures's subsidiary has agreed to buy a majority stake in Indian chocolate maker for ₹74 crore.
