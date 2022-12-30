Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RVNL) is the holding company of all the retail businesses under billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates over 16,500 stores and partners with over 2 million merchants. It also operates a network of omnichannel businesses through Jio Mart, Ajio, Netmeds, Zivame and other online channels. In FY22, its consolidated turnover was ₹1.99 lakh crore.

