This chocolate maker's stock gives multibagger return of over 192% in just a month1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 12:17 PM IST
- Lotus Chocolate shares have given multibagger return of more than 192% in just a month
Continuing its non-stop rally, shares of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd have been hitting upper circuit level of 5% since December 23, 2022, surging from ₹96 level to currently trading at a fresh record high of ₹295 per share on the BSE. The stock has been in the gaining momentum after Reliance Retail's plan to buying stake in the company.
