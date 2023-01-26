Continuing its non-stop rally, shares of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd have been hitting upper circuit level of 5% since December 23, 2022, surging from ₹96 level to currently trading at a fresh record high of ₹295 per share on the BSE. The stock has been in the gaining momentum after Reliance Retail's plan to buying stake in the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}