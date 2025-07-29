Backed by Bollywood stars and profit up 13x—should you bet on Lotus Developers’s IPO?
Madhvendra 6 min read 29 Jul 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Summary
- Lotus Developers’s revenue and profit have surged sharply in two years, backed by strong margins and cash flow. But with rich valuations, future growth execution remains key to justify its premium.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd, a Mumbai-based luxury real estate developer, is seeking to raise ₹792 crore through its initial public offering, which is scheduled to open on 30 July. But this isn’t just another real estate IPO. Several factors make Lotus Developers’s IPO stand out.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story