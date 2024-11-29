In an off-beat and tongue-in-cheek tweet, ace investor and stock market expert Shankar Sharma drew a parallel between love marriages and arranged marriages, comparing them to different types of bonds in the financial world. According to Sharma, love marriages are like Triple A (AAA) bonds, while arranged marriages resemble junk bonds.

Taking to microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Sharma said, “Love Marriages are like Triple A Bonds. They can only get Downgraded. Arranged Marriages are like Junk Bonds. They can only get Upgraded.”

To understand this analogy better, one must get a grasp of how bond ratings work. In the financial markets, AAA bonds are considered the safest and most stable investments and have the highest credit ratings. In other words, AAA is the best rating for the bonds available. Just as these bonds are already at their peak, Sharma hints that love marriages can only be "downgraded", suggesting that while love marriages start with high expectations, they may eventually face challenges, leading to dissatisfaction or conflict.

Also Read | Shankar Sharma warns of challenges for Indian stock market in Samvat 2081

On the other hand, junk bonds are those bonds with poor credit ratings and are considered as below investment grade. These bonds are risky, uncertain and not initially seen as high-quality investments. But just as junk bonds have the potential for upgrades, arranged marriages hold the possibility of growing and evolving over time, suggested Sharma's tweet.

Portfolio Watch Sharma is known for spotting lesser-known stocks having the potential for offering strong returns. He is the founder of GQuant Investech and formerly served as the Managing Director of First Global, a prominent financial services company. As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Shankar Sharma publicly holds 4 stocks with a net worth of over ₹66 crore, suggests Trendlyne data.