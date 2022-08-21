Low cash-volume rally raises doubts2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 11:08 PM IST
In the past, whenever Nifty tested 18,000 on lower cash market turnover, the index has corrected
In the past, whenever Nifty tested 18,000 on lower cash market turnover, the index has corrected
Listen to this article
The Nifty’s 17% rally from its mid-June low might have taken even the most bullish on D Street by surprise, but it’s come on significantly lower cash market volumes, casting doubts on its sustainability. In the past, whenever Nifty tested 18,000 on lower cash market turnover, the index has corrected. This has raised similar fears this time.