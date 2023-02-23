Low D/E and P/B ratio stock declares 1:5 stock split, promoter stake up in Q3
With a market valuation of ₹676 Cr, Visaka Industries is a small-cap business that operates in the cement industry. Visaka Industries was founded in 1981 and started producing corrugated fibre cement sheets in 1985 at Patancheru, Telangana, with an initial annual manufacturing capacity of 36,000 tonnes. Moreover, Visaka produces yarn and serves as a global supplier for a range of fabric applications, including clothing, furniture, automotive materials, and other technical textiles. Market watchers may be aware that the corporation has declared a stock split in a ratio of 1:5 for the eligible shareholders.
