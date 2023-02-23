Low D/E and P/B ratio stock declares 1:5 stock split, promoter stake up in Q3

As per the data of Trendlyne, Visaka Industries holds a debt to equity (D/E) ratio of 0.2 is less than 1, implying that the company is actively financing its assets through equity and on the other hand the company has a price to earning (P/E) ratio of 8.6, lower than its sector PE ratio of 39.6. Promoters' shareholding in Visaka Industries climbed from 48.36% in Q2FY23 to 48.42% in the December 2022 quarter, while FII/FPI shareholding fell from 4.53% to 3.72%. Mutual Funds' holdings were stable at 0.01% in the third quarter of FY23, and promoters pledged 0.96% of the shares in the previous quarter, bringing the total proportion of promoter holdings pledged to 15.21%. The stock is trading at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.89 which is lower when compared to its rivals such as Hil Ltd, Everest Ind, BIGBLOC Construction, Sahyadri Ind and Navkar Urbanstructure.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}