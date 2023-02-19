Low PE high ROE stock Akzo Nobel India sets record date for ₹25 dividend
With a market valuation of ₹9,907.98 Cr, Akzo Nobel India Limited is a mid-size company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The largest coatings firm in the world, AkzoNobel has dominant market mastery and well-known brands in several nations. Since its establishment more than 60 years ago, Akzo Nobel India has supplied reputable and popular brands including Dulux, Sikkens, International, and Interpon. While declaring its Q3FY23 results, the company has declared a dividend of ₹25 per share for its eligible shareholders.
