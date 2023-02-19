Low PE high ROE stock Akzo Nobel India sets record date for 25 dividend

On Friday, the shares of Akzo Nobel India closed on the NSE at ₹2,180, down by 0.10% from the previous close of ₹2,182.15. The stock reached a 52-week-high of ₹2,400.00 on (18-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,687.60 on (17-Jun-2022). Debt-free company Akzo Nobel India with a debt-to-equity ratio of zero posted a promoter shareholding of 74.76%, FIIs stake of 2.71%, DIIs stake of 9.21% and a public stake of 13.33% in Q3FY23. The price-to-earning ratio of Akzo Nobel India is 31.5, lower than its sector PE ratio of 62 whereas, Return on Equity(ROE) for FY22 was 23.1%, more than 20% in FY21, making the stock attractive despite being a debt-free and having zero promoter pledge, according to Trendlyne.

