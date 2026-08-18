Low PE stock Felix Industries jumps over 3% despite muted trends on Dalal Street

Felix Industries shares gained more than 3% on Tuesday, 18 August, despite muted broader market conditions, after the environmental engineering company reported strong financial results for the first quarter of FY27. Felix Industries is trading at an adjusted P/E ratio of 18.17, implying investors are valuing the stock at approximately 18 times its adjusted earnings.
Felix Industries share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹183.90 apiece on the NSE, and the stock touched an intraday high of ₹189 per share.
Felix Industries shares today has a total market capitalisation of ₹320.38 crore, while its free-float market capitalisation stands at ₹127.41 crore. The stock recorded a traded volume of 0.58 lakh shares, with the traded value at ₹1.09 crore, indicating relatively modest trading activity during the session, as per NSE.
The company posted a 37.8% year-on-year increase in total revenue to ₹28.97 crore in Q1 FY27, up from ₹21.02 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profitability improved at a faster pace, with EBITDA rising 64.22% YoY to ₹9.81 crore.
The firm's EBITDA margin expanded to 34.79% from 28.99%, representing a 580-basis-point improvement and remaining above the company's FY27 target of 30–31%. PAT increased 54.51% YoY to ₹5.51 crore, while the PAT margin improved to 19.53%.
Felix Industries attributed the improvement to improved operating leverage and the normalisation of project-related overheads and manpower costs, despite a sequential moderation in revenue due to the project-driven nature of its business.
The company provides solutions across water and wastewater treatment, solid and hazardous waste management, hydrocarbon recycling and resource recovery, with operations in India and Oman.
Felix Industries maintained its FY27 consolidated revenue guidance of ₹180–200 crore and EBITDA guidance of ₹54–62 crore, implying a margin of 30–31%. Growth is expected to be driven by EPC execution, recurring O&M revenue, expansion in Oman and resource-recovery opportunities.
Felix Industries Limited is an environmental engineering and resource recovery company providing integrated solutions across water and wastewater management, waste oil management, hazardous waste management, metal recycling and plastic waste management.
The company executes projects through multiple models, including EPC, BOO, BOOT, O&M and PPP, covering the entire project lifecycle from engineering and project execution to operations and maintenance.
Felix Industries also has a presence in Oman and is expanding its footprint in international markets. The company focuses on developing sustainable and resource-efficient solutions for industrial and municipal applications, while diversifying its business through project-based operations and recurring revenue streams.
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