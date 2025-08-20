Add these three stocks with low PEG ratios to your watch list
Equitymaster 4 min read 20 Aug 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Summary
The PEG ratio, or price/earnings to growth ratio, is a valuation metric that helps investors assess if a stock is undervalued or overvalued by considering both its current earnings and its expected future growth.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When markets swing wildly every other day,many investors rush to sell. That's when value investors step in to scoop up quality stocks at bargain prices.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story