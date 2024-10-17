Low premium turnover a challenge for BSE

Mumbai: The stock of BSE Ltd has surged this month on market expectation that it will benefit from a regulatory move to curb options trading, but the exchange’s low options premium turnover could dampen the party.

BSE’s stock rose 17% through October to touch ₹4,521.85 apiece on Wednesday, compared to a fall of 1.3% for the Nifty Midcap 150 index, of which BSE Ltd is a constituent.

The spurt occurred after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) sought to curb a retail frenzy in options trading by allowing exchanges to launch only one weekly expiry contract from 20 November.

Market participants perceive the Sebi curbs on derivatives—such as reducing the number of weekly contracts and higher contract values from next month—will hurt the BSE less than its larger rival NSE, which runs more weekly options contracts at present—four against the BSE's two.

But there's a catch. Analysts also believe the low options premium turnover of Asia's oldest stock exchange could impinge on its transaction revenues.

Why is premium turnover important?

Premium turnover refers to the market value of an option, while notional turnover is the total value of a derivatives contract. For instance, the premium or price of the 81,500 Sensex call option was ₹375 a share (10 shares to a contract) at closing on Wednesday. The premium value of the call is ₹3,750 (375X10) while the notional value is ₹8,18,750 (81,500 + 375 X10).

Premium turnover is key for exchanges because with options, securities transaction tax levied on a seller by exchanges on behalf of the government is 0.1% of the premium. Exchanges also levy transaction fees on the premium and not notional turnover. Transaction fees are the chief earnings stream for any exchange.

BSE vs NSE

Data from the exchanges show that in the current fiscal so far, BSE’s notional-to-premium turnover ratio in index options of 1,442 is way higher than NSE’s 605. This means BSE's premium turnover lags that of NSE by a wide margin as of now. Significantly, NSE had an 88.5% market share in index options (premium turnover) in the current fiscal year through 15 October.

Analysts attribute the lower-than-NSE premium turnover of BSE to the head start enjoyed by the latter in running liquid and successful contracts on Nifty—effective February 2019—as opposed to relaunch of Sensex options in May 2023. Also, the monthly contracts of Nifty options are much more liquid than Sensex’s.

“The weekly Nifty options contracts are more mature than Sensex options, which were relaunched on a different expiry day last year," said Chandan Taparia, SVP (derivatives & technical research), Motilal Oswal Financial Services, adding that BSE’s monthly options have to gain “traction" for the premium turnover to increase.

Another broker, requesting anonymity, said the higher liquidity of NSE’s monthly options is one of the factors for its higher premium turnover, in addition to higher participation by institutional investors, among others, on weekly contracts. “Most of the premium turnover tends to be concentrated on expiry days on BSE, when premiums typically shrink," the broker said.

He added that while markets perceived the recent regulatory measures as “creating a level playing field", both the exchanges will “hurt" from the curb on the number of weekly contracts a single exchange could launch and by the hike in lot value to ₹15-20 lakh from the current ₹5-10 lakh effective 20 November.

Options contracts from NSE and BSE

Currently, NSE offers four weekly index options expiry contracts (Nifty Midcap Select, Finnifty, Bank Nifty, and Nifty). BSE offer two, Sensex and Bankex. From 20 November, NSE will run only Nifty weekly contracts, and BSE, only Sensex weekly contracts, which could temper volumes even while meeting regulatory norms. The two exchanges run monthly index options contracts also, but these are more liquid on NSE.

Retail and proprietary traders took to trading weekly options contracts in a big way since the pandemic.

In addition to index options, NSE and BSE offer index and stock futures contracts and stock options contracts. The weekly index options contracts became the most popular over the past few years.

BSE's views

Speaking about the need to focus on monthly option contracts amid Sebi's proposed curbs on equities derivatives trading, Sundararaman R., MD & CEO of BSE, said during a post Q1 concall in August that when things change, they also throw up new opportunities.

“While one school of thought may think that the number of transactions and contracts may come down, the other school will say the premium traded will be very high. So, the regulatory charge and clearing charge will come down, whereas the revenues will go up because the revenues are based on premium," he said.

BSE earned total revenue of ₹674.34 crore in the June quarter, up 149% from a year ago. Net profit declined 40% year-on-year to ₹264.9 crore on account of provision made toward a regulatory fee and exceptional gain in the year-ago quarter from a 5% sale in associate CDSL.

In the same quarter, NSE notched a total revenue of ₹4,950 crore, a growth of 47% from a year ago while profit after tax grew 52% to ₹2,567 crore.