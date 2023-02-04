Lower ATF prices, robust revenue drives Indigo's Q3: Should you buy the airline's stock?
- The low-cost airline posted a wh0pping 996.1% YoY rise in net profit to ₹1,422.6 crore in Q3FY23, while revenue climbed by 60.7% YoY to ₹14,933 crore in the quarter.
India's largest carrier in terms of market share, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) recorded robust growth in the third quarter of FY23 driven by lower jet fuel prices and strong performance on the top-line front. The low-cost airline posted a wh0pping 996.1% YoY rise in net profit to ₹1,422.6 crore in Q3FY23, while revenue climbed by 60.7% YoY to ₹14,933 crore in the quarter. Experts are optimistic about Indigo owing to its healthy balance sheet.
