Meanwhile, Mansi Lall – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Domestic passenger traffic has now reached pre-COVID levels after two years of distress for the aviation industry. We believe that IndiGo remains the best placed among its peers with more than 55% market share. Airlines have taken multiple price hikes against the rising fuel costs. Despite this, factor like revenge and corporate travel are supporting the demand. Crude cost softening will aid margins in the quarters ahead."

