Lower circuit stock: Sun Pharma Advanced share price tanks 5% on ending Proseek study; here's what analyst says
Sun Pharma Advanced share price dropped 5% as Phase 2 study on Vodobatinib for Parkinson's was terminated. Analyst predicts further decline towards ₹400 due to selling pressure and drying volumes.
Sun Pharma Advanced share price slumped 5% and was locked in the lower circuit at ₹431.10 apiece on BSE after it notified the exchanges that it had ended the Phase 2 study on Vodobatinib for Parkinson's.
