Low-volatility funds are back in vogue after struggling in pandemic4 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 01:10 AM IST
With roughly $6.5 billion poured into such funds this year, they are on track for their first annual inflows since 2019
Investors are flocking to funds that tout their ability to shelter investors from major market swings even though they didn’t perform exactly as advertised during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.