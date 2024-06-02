India markets to cheer likely third term for Modi, hope for reforms
Exit polls unveiled on Saturday, following six weeks of polling, indicate Modi's coalition may augment its current 303 seats in the 543-member lower house, possibly securing the two-thirds majority necessary for constitutional amendments.
Anticipations are high that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bolster his coalition's dominance in parliament following the world’s largest election, potentially bolstering the nation's financial markets with prospects of economic reforms.
