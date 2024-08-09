L&T, ABB, Siemens, BHEL others: FPI display strong confidence on Capital Goods firm: Regular Buyers for last 12 months

  • Stock Market Today: Larsen & Toubro, ABB, Siemens, BHEL among others have seen share price rise 34-193% with BHEL giving Multibagger returns. Foreign Portfolio Investors confidence on the capital Goods sector remains strong with FPI being regular monthly buyers for past one year

Ujjval Jauhari
Published9 Aug 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Trade Now
L&T, ABB others: FPI display strong confidence on Capital Goods firms
L&T, ABB others: FPI display strong confidence on Capital Goods firms

Stock Market Today: Larsen & Toubro, ABB, Siemens, BHEL share price among others have seen rise 34-193% with BHEL having given Multibagger returns. The S&P BSE Capital Goods Index is up around 66% in last one year

Foreign Portfolio Investors confidence on the capital Goods sector remains strong and FPI have been regular monthly buyers in the sector for past one year, despite volatility in overall FPI in flows.

The FPI were buyers worth $589 million in the Capital goods sectors during July'2024. Notably they have bought at an average of $472.75 a month in the sector during last 12 months. The FPI inflows into India on the other hand have remained volatile with FPI being net sellers in equities in 6 out of 12 months.

 

Also Read | Trent shares jump 13%, touch ₹6,000 mark as Q1 earnings top expectations

The confidence on the sector stems from strong order flows and healthy order book of the companies. The strong economic growth of the country is also adding to the confidence

Also Read | Eicher Motors share price rises 5% as Q1 Results beat estimates: Buy or Sell?

Analysts say that following robust order inflows in FY24, though some softness in expected, in 1QFY25 due to general elections during the quarter, especially for enterprises focusing on government capital expenditures. Nonetheless, businesses still gain from a robust pipeline of inquiries, particularly in the fields of transportation, data centers, electric vehicles, railroads, semiconductors, electronics, and hydrogen.

Also Read | Hindalco Share price: Novelis Q1 results sees earnings decline : Buy or Sell?

Businesses connected to domestic private capital expenditures that are awaiting large order flows are expected to see better improved traction moving forward.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services say that they believe that strong order books should provide healthy revenue visibility for companies. They expect 12% YoY growth in execution during 1QFY25.

Also Read | Grasim Q1 results: Aditya Birla Group company posts net loss of ₹52.12 crore

Larsen & Toubro had announced orders worth close to 18300 Crore, BHEL won 4300 Crore while KEC Internationals secured orders worth 4900 Crore and Kalantari Projects International Ltd 2300 Crorem during Q1FY25.

The order inflow as per analysts is expected to Improve from Q2FY25 supported by private sectors capex in the sugar, metals and even the defense space, though some moderation in orders is expected for Larsen & Toubro BHEL, Kalpataru Projects in FY25 over FY24.

Analysts Picks

The Top Picks of Motilal Oswal include ABB Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Heavy Electricals.

ABB share price is expected to be the key beneficiary of an improved addressable market for short-cycle orders from the private sector as well as transmission, railways, data center, and PLI-led spending.

MOFSL expects L&T to continue to benefit from both domestic and international spending, along with control over its working capital. They like BHEL due to its strong presence in defense electronics, ability to grow revenue and net profit in mid-teens Compound Annual Growth and improving return ratios.

Praj Industries, Apar Industries and Triveni Turbine are picks of Amit Anwani, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd. For Praj Industries he expects revenue and adjusted Net profit growth of 21.2% and 24.7% CAGR over FY24-26.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹109 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
99,000

2 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,750 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
474

4 of 14Read Full Story
₹659.7 Cr

5 of 14Read Full Story
2,555

6 of 14Read Full Story
7

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.68 M

8 of 14Read Full Story
12,500

9 of 14Read Full Story
$210 B

10 of 14Read Full Story
5%

11 of 14Read Full Story
4.8%

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 02:31 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsL&T, ABB, Siemens, BHEL others: FPI display strong confidence on Capital Goods firm: Regular Buyers for last 12 months

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

333.95
02:45 PM | 9 AUG 2024
11.25 (3.49%)

Tata Steel

151.70
02:45 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.2 (0.8%)

Bharat Electronics

302.05
02:45 PM | 9 AUG 2024
3.75 (1.26%)

Tata Power

418.25
02:45 PM | 9 AUG 2024
0.25 (0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Trent

6,150.00
02:43 PM | 9 AUG 2024
507.2 (8.99%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,410.85
02:43 PM | 9 AUG 2024
282.2 (6.84%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,386.55
02:41 PM | 9 AUG 2024
152.5 (6.83%)

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

1,562.05
02:43 PM | 9 AUG 2024
88.8 (6.03%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,451.0062.00
    Chennai
    71,212.001,237.00
    Delhi
    70,312.00-628.00
    Kolkata
    70,589.00-282.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue