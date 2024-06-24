L&T, ABB, Siemens, others: Capital Goods firm see strong FPI boost, being key buyers in the sector
Stock Market Today: Siemens, GE T&D, Hitachi Energy share price have given Multibagger returns while L&T, ABB others have seen good gains. FPI interest remains strong on capital Goods sector, having made net equity investments of $723 million in May, despite being overall net sellers of equities.
Stock Markets today: Larsen & Toubro, ABB, Siemens, share prices have gained around 50-103% during last one year with Siemens share price more than doubling. GE T&D India Ltd and Hitachi Energy share prices have been other Multibagger having gained 111-631% in a year.
