L&T, Britannia to Zee Entertainment: 6 stocks declare dividends up to ₹75: Do you own?

Dividend Stocks: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Britannia Industries, Zee Entertainment, Asian Paints, REC Ltd, and Aarti Industries have declared dividends of up to ₹75, along with their Q4 results on Thursday.

Dividend details: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) The Board of Directors of L&T recommended a final dividend of ₹34/- per share of the face value of ₹2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. During the previous year, L&T paid a final dividend of ₹28/- per share.

L&T said that it will arrange to pay the proposed final dividend after the shareholders' approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The company has fixed Tuesday, June 3, 2025, as the record date for determining the entitlement of members for the proposed final dividend.

Britannia Industries The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹75/- per equity share of face value of ₹1/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025, to be declared at the ensuing 106th Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the company. Final Dividend, if declared, will be paid within the timelines prescribed under the law, said Britannia.

Britannia Industries has fixed the date of the 106th AGM as Monday, August 11, 2025.

Zee Entertainment The Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended a dividend of ₹2.43/- per equity share of ₹1/- each for the financial year 2024-25, which is subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

REC Ltd The company Board has made a recommendation of a final dividend of ₹2.60/- (Rupees Two and Paise 5ixly only) per equity share of face value of ₹10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The same is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

This dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend(s) of ₹15.40/ - per share already declared in four tranches, thereby making the total dividend for FY25 by REC to ₹18.

Asian Paints The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, 8th May 2025, while considering and approving financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2025, also recommended payment of final dividend of ₹20.55 per equity share of the face value of ₹1 (Rupee one), which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 79th Annual General Meeting of the company.

The total dividend by Asian Paints for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, aggregates to ₹24.80 (Rupees twenty-four and paise eighty only) per equity share of the face value of ₹1 (Rupee one) each including the interim dividend of ₹4.25 (Rupees four and paise twenty-five only) per equity share as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on November 9, 2024, which was paid thereafter.

Record date for Asian Paints dividend has been fixed as Tuesday, June 10, 2025, for determining the entitlement of members to the final dividend. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on or after Monday, June 30, 2025.

Aarti Industries The Board of Aarti Industries has recommended a dividend of ₹1/- (20%) per equity share of face value of ₹5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

