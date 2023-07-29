L&T buyback: Price, acceptance ratio, other details. Should you participate?

L&T buyback 2023: In the history spanning to the tune of eight decades, engineering behemoth Larsen & Turbo (L&T) declared first ever buyback offer in the week gone by. L&T buyback price was announced on Tuesday last week at ₹3,000 per share price. Means, the company would buyback L&T shares from retail investors at ₹3,000 per share price, which is ₹351 per share higher against current L&T share price of ₹2,649 apiece on NSE. The Indian engineering major has announced that L&T buyback size would be ₹10,000 crore. However, stock market experts are not much moved by this buyback offer of L&T as they believe that the engineering company hasn't offered much on the table for shareholders. They went on to add that L&T buyback acceptance ration would be around 35 per cent to 40 per cent.

