L&T Finance declares fund raise not exceeding ₹1.01 lakh crore via NCD. Details here
L&T Finance approved up to ₹1.01 lakh crore fundraising through issuance of NCDs in one or more tranches
The board of directors of L&T Finance on Monday considered and approved the proposal for fundraising to the tune of ₹1.01 lakh crore. The company board gave its approval for the raising of funds not exceeding the above-mentioned figure through the issuance of nonconvertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches. The company informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the development in an exchange filing.
