A total of six stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, July 24, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Delta Corp, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, L&T Finance Holdings, and Punjab National Bank, are the six stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Monday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

In the previous session, benchmark indices tumbled on Friday after a non-stop record-breaking rally, dragged down by IT behemoth Infosys after the company slashed its FY24 growth outlook. Decline in share prices of market bluechip firms Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also added to the bearish trend in equities.

Sensex saw a gap-down opening and extended losses and cracked 1,038 points to the intraday low of 66,533.74. The index closed with a loss of 888 points, or 1.31 per cent, at 66,684.26 while the Nifty ended with a loss of 234 points, or 1.17 per cent, at 19,745.

Broadly, the indices were mostly dragged by IT stocks such as Infosys, HCL Tech, and Wipro, while resilience in PSU and bank stocks including State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank limited further decline. The traction continued on the broader front and both midcap and smallcap gained in the range of 0.7 per cent-1.8 per cent.

‘’We expect higher volatility in the coming week due to the scheduled monthly expiry of July month derivatives contracts. However, the prevailing buoyancy on the global front, especially the US markets, would help in keeping the tone positive,'' said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

